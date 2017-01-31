Jérémy Perbet ne viendra pas à Mouscron: "Je suis très content de rester à Gand"

« I am very happy to stay in Gent. I want to be successful with the Buffalos and win my place in the team. I am competitor and a winner ». Ce sont par ces mots que Jérémy Perbet a annoncé le fait qu’il ne débarquera pas à Mouscron.

Pour ceux qui ne parlent pas anglais, voici ce qu’il a signalé : « Je suis très content de rester à Gand. Je veux connaître les succès avec les Buffalos et gagner ma place au sein de l’équipe. Je suis un compétiteur et un gagneur ».