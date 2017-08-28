Publié le Lundi 28 Août 2017 à

Actualité > Monde

Un nouveau pensionnaire à l'Élysée: voici la première photo de Némo, le nouveau toutou d'Emmanuel et Brigitte Macron

Rédaction en ligne

Emmanuel et Brigitte Macron se sentaient-ils trop seuls à l’Élysée ? Avaient-ils besoin de compagnie ? Ce qui est certain, c’est qu’un nouveau pensionnaire a fait son arrivée ce week-end au palais présidentiel.

Photonews

En effet, selon LCI, le couple présidentiel a adopté un chien ce week-end à la SPA. Némo, un labrador noir, a en tout cas été photographié pour la première fois ce lundi matin.

Espérons qu’il gère bien la notoriété…

Faites de nordeclair.be la page d'accueil de votre navigateur. C'est facile. Cliquez-ici.

Le top 3 des jeux

Nos partenaires vous proposent